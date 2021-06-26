Girl, 14, escapes as hooded man tries to grab her on way to school

Now police are appealing for help to track down the assailant who tried to lure the girl by offering her sweets.

The attempted abduction happened in Skelmersdale on a path between Eskdale and Southway. Police have since laid on extra patrols in the area.

A police spokesman said: "The 14-year-old was on her way to school at about 8.30am when she was approached by a man who offered her sweets and then tried to grab hold of her.

Eskdale in Skelmersdale.

"The girl managed to wriggle free and run home and the police were called.

"She is thankfully physically unharmed and is being supported by specially trained officers."

The incident happened near to a wooded area.

The offender was described as a man, about 5’9”, wearing all black clothing. This included a hoodie with the hood pulled over his head and black Air Force trainers.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage.

Detective Insp Vicky Cain, of South CID, said: “This must have been an extremely traumatic incident for this young girl and she is now being supported by specially trained officers.

“We have launched an investigation and we have a team of detectives who are following a number of lines of enquiry.

“I appreciate the concern that this incident may have caused in the area and I would reassure people that we are doing all we can to identify and apprehend the offender.

“We have extra police out and about in the area and I would encourage anyone with information or concerns to speak to an officer.”