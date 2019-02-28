'Give them all fines' - Readers react to travellers refusing to leave Euxton pub site

Travellers refused to leave the car park area of an old pub in Euxton after being served with eviction notices.

Bailiffs were at the former Railway Pub in Wigan Road to evict the group this morning.

Read more>>> Euxton travellers' eviction: Group agrees to leave illegal encampment

Travellers initially refusing to leave car park at former Railway Pub in Euxton

Court enforcement specialist Gareth Hegarty said: “Our agents have now re entered the site and made the site parameter secure.

“They have also made contact with the travellers. They are refusing to leave stating that they have more travellers in the area.

“Our enforcement officers are negotiating with the group now.”

Travellers refused to leave car park at former Railway Pub in Euxton but eventually complied with the court order.

Here's what our readers had to say:

Stewart Newman

Take there vehicles off them

Linda Bonney Watson

Give them all fines for trespass and I bet there's loads of debris/rubbish already...

Jimmy Cording

Arrest them and crush there caravans and vehicles problem solved.

Sharon Hull

They know the law and how long they can stay. Laws need to be changed

Val Thompson

Bring in the bulldozers

Simon Michael Preston

They cause problems where ever they go.The pub and car park though it is empty still belongs to somebody. We need stricter laws which prevents them from parking up anywhere ideally.

Peter Mckenna

But if they fetched those laws in everyone would be affected not just the illegals

Steve Helm

Make sure they take their rubbish with them.

David Heaton

Drag um off