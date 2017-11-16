‘Grass him up’appeal after Chorley artificial lawn stolen

A CCTV image of a suspect has been released after a homeowner woke up to find half of his lawn had been stolen.

The resident, who lives off The Common, Adlington, had only put the artificial grass lawn down about two months ago.

CCTV image of suspect after artificial grass stolen in Adlington

Half of it disappeared overnight on November 2/ 3.

The grass, worth up to £1,000, was taken by two men in a white van who were captured on a nearby CCTV camera.

The 7m by 5m piece could cost up to £1,000 to replace.

The householder said: “I had to look twice when I got up. I looked out of the window and could see this huge dark patch where the lawn used to be.

The missing lawn

“I can’t believe of all things that someone would steal the lawn. They’ve made no attempt to get into the house.

“It weighs a ton and would take at least two men to carry it.

“They must have had a van nearby - they’ve heaved it over the fence and carried it away.

“Some of our friends have had a bit of a chuckle but it has taken us months of hard work to get that back garden straight.

“And the insurance will not pay out so it’s annoying.”

Anyone with any information should call 101 quoting LC-20171103-0259.