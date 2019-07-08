"He could be violent": Preston and Chorley police re-appeal for information to find Daniel Deens from Liverpool

Police in Preston and Chorley have warned the public that Daniel Deens "could be violent."

Deens, 31, of Roughwood Drive, Kirkby, is wanted by police after a series of luxury cars were burgled in Preston, Chorley, and Blackburn in February and March.

Daniel Deens is wanted by police in connection with multiple burglary offences.

Officers have issued a new appeal for information on Deens, who they say could be "actively avoiding police."

Deens is white, 5'11, slim, with dark brown hair.He has hazel coloured eyes and speaks with a Liverpool accent.

Officers say Deens could be violent and have urged members of the public not to approach him.

PC Tim Phillips, of Preston Police, said: “We are urging anyone with information about Deens to come forward.

“We believe he is in the Kirkby area of Liverpool and would ask anyone who knows where he is to contact us.

“Deens is thought to be actively avoiding police and we would advise people not to approach him, but instead call police immediately.”

Anyone with information can call 101 or email 8855@lancashire.pnn.police.uk. Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.