High risk sex offender is arrested after being spotted by vigilant member of the public

A high risk sex offender who had been evading police in Lancashire has been arrested.



Lee Cottam, 42, of no fixed address, was arrested in Blackburn last night (December 13).

Police arrested Lee Cottam, 42, in Blackburn last night (December 12) after he failed to comply with his sex offender notification requirements

Police had appealed to the public for help in finding Cottam, who has failed to comply with his sex offender notification requirements.

The 42-year-old had been convicted of sexual assault at Preston Magistrates’ Court in 2018.

Cottam had been evading police after a warrant for his arrest was issued earlier this week.

Following a police appeal, Cottam was spotted by a vigilant member of the public, who immediately reported his whereabouts to Lancashire Police.

Response Team 3 in Blackburn swooped on Cottam following the report and the 42-year-old was arrested and taken into custody.

READ MORE: High risk sex offender wanted by police in Lancashire

A police spokesman said: "Wanted Sex offender Lee Cottam has been arrested by officers from Response team 3.

"Cottam, of no fixed address, had been wanted for failing to comply with his notification requirements under the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

"Thanks to those that shared the original post and kept an eye out for him."