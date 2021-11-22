Police have arrested a 35-year-old man after the bodies of two people were found at their home on Cann Bridge Street, in Higher Walton.

The deceased have not yet been named by police.

On Sunday afternoon Crime Scene Investigators were still on the scene.

Scene of the police incident in Cann Bridge Street, Higher Walton

Coun Barrie Yates, who lives in Higher Walton, represents the ward of Samlesbury and Walton on South Ribble Council.

He said: “It is obviously a terrible shock.

“We don’t know any details at the moment and police haven’t said anything about what’s happened.

“But Higher Walton is a close knit place, it’s like a family.

“It’s a friendly place, where most people know each other .

‘We don’t see things like this, it’s such a shock and it’s very sad.”

In the village, a 29-year-old mum of two, who did not want to be named, said:”I found out about it on Saturday night on Facebook.

“I’ve lived here for two years and nothing like this has happened before.

“I moved here because I heard it was a nice place.

“It’s a lovely place to live in and that’s what makes it such a shock.”

Just opposite from the crime scene, an ordinary looking semi-detached house which police cordoned off with blue and white tape, is the Mill Tavern pub.

It is understood to have been a haunt of the two people who lived in the house.

Regulars were reluctant to speak about the tragic incident.

But one woman outside the pub said she had known them.

She said: “They were lovely.

“You would never have expected something like this to happen to them.