The update from Lancashire Police comes after a local man was arrested on Saturday (November 20) on suspicion of murdering both Tricia Livesey, 57 and Anthony Tipping, 60, at their home in Cann Bridge Street.

Their bodies were found after police were called to the couple's home at 1.40pm in response to concerns for their safety.

After forcing their way inside, officers made the tragic discovery, with the pair having both died from multiple stab wounds.

Later that day, a 35-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of murder and taken into custody.

He has since been detained under the Mental Health Act and has not been charged with their murders.

Lancashire Police said the family of Ms Livesey and Mr Tipping have been made aware of the latest developments.

The force said a dedicated team of detectives are still seeking to establish the full circumstances of their deaths and their enquiries are "very much ongoing".

Floral tributes have been left outside the couple's home in Cann Bridge Street, Higher Walton

But when asked whether they are seeking any other suspects, Lancashire Police said it could not comment.

The force added that it would not be naming the 35-year-old suspect and would not say whether he was known to the victims.

