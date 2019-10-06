Householder stabbed after confronting youths near his Horwich home

A man was stabbed after confronting a group of youths near his car.

Police were called to reports of an assault on Thirlmere Avenue, Horwich, at around 11pm on Friday October 4.

Greater Manchester police said a man in his 40’s was stabbed after confronting a number of individuals who were seen to be acting suspiciously around the victim’s car.

The man suffered four stab wounds to his body and required hospital treatment.

The offenders were described as being slim build and wearing dark clothing with their faces covered.

Det Sgt Robert Parker said: “We are treating this incident as an unprovoked and isolated incident.

"There have been extra officers deployed to patrol the area to assist in offering reassurance to the community.

“I am appealing to anyone who has information about the attack to contact police.”

Anyone with any information about the assault should contact police on 0161 856 5757 or 101 quoting incident number 1400 of 05/10/19.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.