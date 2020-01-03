Increasing concern for 13-year-old Darwen boy who went missing on Christmas Day

Lancashire Police are appealing for information after a 13-year-old boy went missing from his home in Darwen on Christmas Day.

Harley Taylor, 13, was last seen in the Harrison Road area of Chorley in the early hours of December 25.

Hi is described as white male, 4ft 1in tall, with light brown hair and of a slim build.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "We are becoming increasingly concerned about the welfare of 13-year-old Harley Taylor, who is missing from his home address in Darwen.

"Harley was last seen in the Harrison Road area of Chorley in the early hours of December 25, 2019.

"We are now concerned for his welfare and are appealing for your help to find Harley.

Harley Taylor is described as white, 4ft 10in tall, with light brown hair and of a slim build. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

"Likewise, we would like to appeal directly to Harley – if you see this post please contact the police so we can check you are safe and well."

READ MORE: Police becoming 'increasingly concerned' about the welfare of a missing 17-year-old teenage boy from Chorley

If you have seen Harley or have any information, please call police on 101 quoting log reference LC-20191226-0782.