Injured cat found tied to fence with lead in Leyland

The RSPCA has launched an investigation after a badly injured cat was found tied to a fence in Leyland.

Tinker went missing earlier this month but was found on Monday, August 19, tied to a fence with a lead in the school grounds at the back of Crown

Street, Farington, in Leyland.

RSPCA Inspector Susie Micallef, who is investigating, said: “The cat had been missing for two weeks when some local teens playing at the

field heard crying and found her tied to a fence and took her to a local vet.

“Tinker’s tail was badly injured and there were maggots on the wound so vets had to amputate it.

She also had a neck wound from the lead around her neck. As she’d been pulling and trying to escape, the noose had tightened and caused a nasty injury all around her neck.

“Luckily, she was microchipped so we were able to contact her owners who said she’d been missing for two weeks.”

Tinker needed to have her tail amputated and requires ongoing treatment for the wound to her neck and another wound on her side.

The RSPCA has now launched an investigation into how one-year-old Tinker came to be injured and why she’d been restrained in such a way.

Susie added: “It seems someone has deliberately tied poor Tinker to the fence. It seems she had probably suffered her tail injury before being tied up so would have required veterinary treatment.

"And yet, instead of seeking help, someone has restrained her and left her to fend for herself.

“I’d appeal to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area around the primary school or who knows who may be responsible for this to get in touch with our appeal line on 0300 123 8018.”

