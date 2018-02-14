Investigation after 'deliberate' car fire in Leyland

An investigation has been launched after a car was set on fire in Leyland, say fire services.

A crew from Leyland was called to the scene on Broadgreen Close just after 11pm on Tuesday, February 13.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "We were called to reports of a car on fire.

"We received nine calls from members of the public reporting the incident.

"Firefighters arrived to find one car well alight and set about extinguishing the fire.

"They used a hose reel and breathing apparatus to do this.

"It is believed to have been started deliberately and a joint police and fire service investigation is on-going."

Crews remained at the scene for around 30 minutes.

Nobody was injured during the incident.