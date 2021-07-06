Kirkham scout leader Aaron Blake pleads guilty to indecently assaulting Chorley boys on second day of trial

Aaron Clifford Walter Blake, 69, of Crofts Close, Kirkham, Preston, said the allegations were “a load of cr*p and nonsense” in his police interview.

But the disgraced former bus driver, who has previous convictions for indecently assaulting a 12-year-old boy and of possessing indecent photographs of children, admitted indecency with a child and three counts of indecent assault on a male on the second day of his trial at Preston Crown Court.

Similar charges against his wife Olive, 74, were ordered to lie on the file.

Preston Crown Court

Blake committed sexual offences against three boys, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, more than 30 years ago.

One the first day of the trial jurors were told how one boy he abused described having a “symbol” painted on his torso, which Blake had “helped” to wash off.

Another boy was targeted and assaulted after Blake offered to help him with educational difficulties.

A third victim had the confidence to come forward after watching a particular episode of Hollyoaks.

Blake will be sentenced on September 27.

If you are affected by issues raised in this story you can contact police on 101 or Trust House Lancashire on 01772 825288.

