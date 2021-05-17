LiveLancashire LIVE: M65 to remain closed overnight for emergency resurfacing work following spillage - latest updates
A section of the M65 is set to reopen tomorrow morning (July 7) after being closed for emergency resurfacing work.
Last updated: Tuesday, 06 July, 2021, 14:40
- M65 remains closed this morning (July 6) for road resurfacing
Highways England have advised road users that the M65 will remain closed in both directions between junctions 1 and 1a due to a crane leaking hydraulic fluid over the carriageway.
The closure has been in place since yesterday morning (July 5) to allow for extensive work to treat the spillage.
The road will remain closed in both directions until around 6am tomorrow (Wednesday, July 7).
So far 320 tonnes of material has been used to resurface the roundabout and slip roads and reinstate carriageway markings.
Another 200 tonnes will be laid this afternoon, before two crews add a further 700 tonnes overnight tonight.
Once completed, more than a mile of road will have been resurfaced.
The vehicle, which wasn’t involved in a collision, was initially travelling eastbound when the spillage occurred, but then exited and used the roundabout to head back westbound, which is why the closure is required in both directions.
Diversions are in place and drivers are urged to allow extra journey time and plan ahead.
Diversion details are as follows:
Heavy traffic has been building in the area
A section of the M65 remains closed this morning for emergency resurfacing work.
The work was required after a crane leaked hydraulic fluid over the carriageway.
The closure was put in place at around 6.05am yesterday (July 5).
Highways England have advised road users that the M65 will remain closed in both directions due to emergency resurfacing work.
The closure has been in place since around 6.05am this morning to allow for extensive work to treat the spillage.
However, just under two miles of carriageway now needs to be resurfaced overnight, meaning the road will be closed in both directions until around 6am tomorrow (Tuesday), although lane closures may remain in place throughout the morning.
The vehicle was initially travelling eastbound, but then exited and used the roundabout to head back westbound, which is why the closure is required in both directions.
Diversions are in place and drivers are urged to allow extra journey time and plan ahead.
Diversion details are as follows:
Stanifield Lane has reopened both ways following a crash at the roundabout near between Farington and Lostock Hall at around 7am this morning.
An spillage of Hydraulic Fluid has been cleared between A582 Farington Road (Lostock Hall) and Lydiate Lane (Farington).
Traffic is now easing but there is still some congestion along Stanifield Lane to Golden Hill Lane which is continuing to cause delays through Leyland.
There is also ongoing congestion along Wigan Road towards Lostock Lane at Bamber Bridge.
Stanifield Lane was closed between 7am and 12.40pm, with surrounding routes also affected.
The M65 at Bamber Bridge remains closed due to a spillage on the carriageway - leading to delays around Locktock Hall, Farington, Leyland and Bamber Bridge this morning (Monday, July 5).
The motorway has been shut in both directions between J1 and J1a since 7am, whilst the M6 exit slip road at junction 29 (Bamber Bridge, M65) - coming off the motorway towards Lostock Hall - has also been shut due to the spillage.
Highways warn that the motorway might remain closed until 2pm this afternoon as road resurfacing takes place.
The spillage was first thought to have been diesel, but the slippery, gel-like substance has now been confirmed as hydraulic fluid which has leaked from a vehicle.
A further road closure due to an accident nearby in Stanifield Lane, between Farington and Lostock Hall, is adding extra strain to surrounding routes.
Stanifield Lane is closed both ways due to the accident at the roundabout between Farington and Lostock Hall, leading to heavy traffic on routes around Leyland.
Two casualties, a man in his 50s and a woman whose age is not known, have been taken to hospital.
North West Ambulance Service said details on their injuries are not available at this stage.
Police, ambulances and fire engines attended the scene but it is still not clear whether the crash is related to the spillage which is reported to have caused slippery road surfaces on routes from the motorway through Lostock Hall.
Lancashire Police has been approached for further details. Motorists are being asked to avoid the area until further notice.
The Stanifield Lane closure has led to queueing traffic between A582 Farington Road (Lostock Hall) and Lydiate Lane (Farington), as well as congestion to Flensburg Way (Tank Roundabout), beyond Lostock Hall Station, and the A6 back to Bamber Bridge.
Maintenance crews have been tasked with cleaning up the spillage, with gritting and road sweeping ongoing on the M65 in both directions between junctions 1 and 1a.
Highways warn that the M65 closure could remain in place until 2pm.
Hydraulic Fluid spillage led to M65 closure, say police
The spillage which has led to a closure on the M65 at Bamber Bridge this morning is due to hydraulic fluid (oil) that has leaked from a vehicle.
The spillage was first thought to have been diesel, but the slippery, gel-like substance has now been confirmed as hydraulic fluid.
Highways say the road will need to be resurfaced before it can reopen.
This closure has been ongoing since around 7am and has prevented access from the M6 to the M65 roundabout at J1.
The M6 Northbound exit slip road at J29 also remains closed
Stanifield Lane closure between Leyland and Lostock Hall
Police say Stanifield Lane in Farington has been closed both ways due to an accident at the roundabout near Lostock Hall.
Police, ambulances and fire engines are at the scene. It is not clear at this stage whether the accident is related to the fuel spillage which is reported to have caused slippery road surfaces on routes from the motorway to Lostock Hall.
The Stanifield Lane closure has led to queueing traffic between A582 Farington Road (Lostock Hall) and Lydiate Lane (Farington), as well as congestion to Flensburg Way (Tank Roundabout), beyond Lostock Hall Station, and the A6 back to Bamber Bridge.
Delays in Leyland due to road closure and motorway diversions
Stanifield Lane in Farington remains closed in both directions with heavy traffic. The road closure is from Farington Road to Lydiate Lane.
There is currently congestion to Golden Hill Lane, causing delays through Leyland and also along Flensburg Way from the Tank Roundabout.
Road sweeping and gritting taking place on M65 after fuel spillage
Road sweeping/gritting is ongoing on the M65 in both directions between Junctions 1 and 1a near Bamber Bridge this morning.
Lancashire Police estimate that current delays are around 20 minutes on M65 westbound on approach, 20 mins on M61 northbound towards the M65 and 15 mins on M6 North & Southbound approaching J29.
The force is asking motorists to continue to avoid the area until further notice.
Diversion route in place after fuel spillage closes M6 and M65 around Bamber Bridge and Lostock Hall
A diversion route is in place after a fuel spillage closed the M65 at Bamber Bridge this morning (Monday, July 5).
The M65 has been closed in both directions between J1 and J1a, whilst the M6 exit slip road at junction 29 (Bamber Bridge Interchange) is also shut due to the spillage.
Highways England says normal traffic conditions are expected to return by 10.30am.
M65 diversions - Westbound
Motorists travelling westbound are advised to follow the solid diamond symbol on road signs for the following diversion.
- Exit the M65 westbound at J1/M6 J29 interchange.
- At the roundabout take the third exit onto the northbound link road leading to the M6/A6 roundabout and follow for approximately half a mile.
- At the M6/A6 roundabout take the first exit onto the A6 westbound and follow for approximately half a mile.
- At the A6/A582 roundabout rejoin the M65.
M65 diversions - Eastbound
Road users travelling eastbound are advised to follow the hollow circle symbol on road signs for the following diversion.
- At the A6/A582 roundabout (M65 J1a) take the A6 towards the M6.
- At the A6/M6 roundabout take the third exit onto the southbound link road leading to the m6 J29/M65 J1 interchange.
- At the M6 J29/M65 J1 interchange take the first exit and rejoin the M65 eastbound.