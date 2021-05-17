LiveLancashire LIVE: Two still 'critical' in hospital following suspected gas explosion | Fire destroys shop in Leyland | Great British Railways to take over train travel across the country
Lancashire Live: All the latest news from across the county on Wednesday May 20, 2021
Last updated: Thursday, 20 May, 2021, 10:26
Two still 'critical' in hospital following suspected gas explosion in Heysham
Two people remain in a critical condition in hospital following a suspected gas explosion in Heysham.
George Arthur Hinds, aged two years and 10 months, died as a result of the incident.
George’s parents Vicky Studholme and Stephen Hinds were injured and have since been discharged from hospital - read more
Fire crews tackle shop and flats blaze in Leyland
Fire crews have been tackling a blaze at a shop in Leyland overnight.
The shop in Towngate, near the junction with Broad Street, caught fire at around 12.30am, with a number of flats above having to be evacuated.
The fire service said passersby spotted the building on fire and called 999 before bravely running into the building to alert those living in the flats above.
The residents were led to safety just moments before the building became engulfed in flames. The fire soon reached to the roof and had been spreading to neighbouring properties before fire crews brought it under control.
Fire chief Tom Cookson said: “When we arrived we found the first flat to be well alight and spreading to the roof as well as five other shops and five flats above.
“Prior to the arrival of the fire service, passers-by have entered three of the occupied flats and led the occupants to safety.”
Eight fire engines, including the stinger appliance and aerial ladder platform, attended the scene and firefighters used two breathing apparatus, four hose reels and one jet to extinguish the fire.
No serious injuries have been reported, but a number of those rescued have been treated for smoke inhalation, with two people taken to hospital as a precaution.
Towngate has been closed overnight and the road is expected to remain shut for several hours this morning whilst the fire service, Cadent gas and United Utilities continue to make the scene safe.
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service say the cause of is under investigation alongside Lancashire Police.
A police spokesman said: “We were called at 12.39am today (May 20) to reports of a fire at a tea shop in Towngate, Leyland.
“The shop and an above flat have suffered significant damage. Two people were taken to hospital as a precaution.
“An investigation has been launched to establish the cause of the fire.
“Anybody with information can call police, quoting log 0029 of May 20, 2021.”
Pictures from the scene show the building has been gutted by the fire, with charred roof beams exposed and its windows shattered.
The fire has also damaged neighbouring shops in the row, including damage to the signs for a dog grooming service and a newsagents next door.
The headlines on Wednesday
Preston van driver suffered medical episode in New Hall Lane crash
A man whose van crashed into a wall in Preston yesterday (Tuesday, May 18) had suffered a sudden medical episode at the wheel, say police.
The driver, a man in his 50s from Preston, lost control of his Peugeot Bipper van which veered off the road and hit a wall in New Hall Lane at around 11.15am.
The van had been travelling away from Preston and towards Brockholes Brow and the M6 when it crashed into the perimeter wall of Preston Cemetery.
Emergency services rushed to the scene, near the Shell garage, and the man was taken to hospital.
Lancashire Police said he remains in a “poorly condition” today as its investigation into the crash continues.
No other vehicles were involved and no other casualties have been reported.
New Hall Lane was closed for around three hours whilst police and ambulance crews worked at the scene.
The incident caused heavy congestion in both directions of the A59, with traffic building back to junction 31 (Samlesbury Interchange) of the M6.
Police are now appealing for information from those who might have witnessed the crash
Sgt Finn Quainton, of Lancashire Constabulary’s Tac Ops, said: “A man is in a poorly condition following this collision and I would appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information to get in touch.”
Anyone who can help should call police on 101 quoting log 0679 of May 18.
College students and staff wear football shirts to class as Blackpool Sixth raises money for Jordan Banks
Staff and students at Blackpool Sixth Form College are wearing football shirts today in memory of Jordan Banks.
It is one of a number of fundraising activities taking place across the college in tribute to the 9-year-old, who died after he was struck by lightning in the resort last Tuesday (May 11).
The college has encouraged both staff and students to wear their favourite football shirt to class, with donations going to the ‘Jordan’s Legacy’ fundraiser, which has raised more than £112,000 in just seven days.
Those who might not own a football jersey have been asked to wear a red top - the colour of Jordan’s favourite football club, Liverpool FC - or yellow and black for the colours of Jordan’s local junior football team Clifton Rangers.
The college will also be holding a minute’s silence before its girls’ football match at 2pm, in memory of Jordan.
Students from the Visual Arts department are also selling their original work with paintings, photographs, patterned canvas bags, posters, clocks and cushions up for grabs for a small donation.
A post on its Facebook page said: ”Today we hope to raise as much money as possible in memory of Jordan Banks.
“You can get involved by donating to any of the buckets that will be going around college today, by purchasing a piece of artwork from the foyer, or wearing a football shirt to college.
“Let’s show Jordan and his family the support they have from the Blackpool Sixth community.”
Delays as Blackpool crash shuts Grange Road both ways
Emergency services are at the scene of a crash in Grange Road, Blackpool this morning (Wednesday, May 19).
The road is closed in both directions, between St Walburga’s Road/A587 and Kingscote Drive, whilst police and ambulance crews work at the scene.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said the crash is “a minor injury collision” involving two cars which happened just before 9am.
Blackpool Transport has diverted its no. 5 service in both directions, with its buses currently using Westcliffe Drive and St Walburgas Road.
North West Ambulance Service have been approached for details.
These were Tuesday’s headlines
Chorley motorcyclist gives 'offensive gesture' to police officer after 'putting children at risk'
The motorcyclist showed “no regard” for pedestrians after he was spotted riding on the footpath behind Coppull United Football Club today (May 18).
He then allegedly gave an “offensive gesture” to an off-duty police officer who approached the biker, the force said.
Officers have now released an image of the man - who is pictured riding a white and purple off-road motocross vehicle.
“Can you help us to identify this rider who has been riding on the footpath at the back of Coppull United Football Club which leads to Coppull Moor Lane,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
“He has been there for an hour and riding on the paths with no regard for the children and dog walkers who are using the footpath.
“The rider gave an offensive gesture to an off-duty officer.”
Anyone with information can contact police by emailing [email protected] or calling 101.
Concern growing for missing Padiham boy, 16, who has links to Burnley
Jake Taylor was last seen in the Malvern Avenue area of the town at around 6.15pm yesterday (May 17).
The 16-year-old is described as white, 5ft 6in tall, of slim build, with light brown hair.
He was wearing a black hoodie, black pants and a black and white cap at the time of his disappearance.
Jake has links to Padiham and Burnley.
PC Becky Jones, of Burnley Police, said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Jake’s welfare and would ask anybody with information on his whereabouts to contact police straight away.
“Similarly, if Jake sees this appeal, I would ask that he gets in touch to let us know he is OK.”
Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101, quoting log number 1347 of May 17.
For immediate sightings call 999.
The over 50s will also have their second jabs brought forward
Invitations are going out to 37-year-olds to get the coronavirus jab amid fears that the spread of the new Indian variant could jeopardise future plans to ease restrictions.
Text messages are being sent on Tuesday asking people to book an appointment – to be followed on Wednesday by 36-year-olds – as the rollout moves down the age groups.
At the same time, over 50s are having their second jabs brought forward on the advice of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).
The moves comes amid continuing concern about the fast-spreading B.1.617.2 variant – first identified in India – with some scientists warning it could lead to a deadly new wave of the virus - read more
This huge office block in Preston is to be flattened
Demolition of a five-storey office block in Preston is scheduled to start at the beginning of August.
Contractors will dismantle the Barry House building in London Road in three stages, with the work expected to take six weeks.
The former Department of Work and Pensions block, which has been empty for some time, is being knocked down to make way for a new specialist maths school.
A report to the city council says the building, which was constructed in the 1970's, is “modest in terms of architectural merit and contributes little towards the visual amenity of the area.” - Full story
This is why McDonald's in Leyland has closed suddenly this morning
McDonald's in Leyland has shut suddenly this morning due to problems with its computer system.
The IT glitch has forced the fast-food restaurant to temporarily suspend both its drive-thru and sit-in/take out service.
It means those seeking a quick breakfast are being turned away at the door whilst traffic cones have been placed at entrance to the drive-thru, preventing access.
Staff say they are unsure when the IT issue will be repaired and service can resume.
These were Monday’s headlines
How many coronavirus cases are there in Lancashire?
According to the latest government data, there have now been 98,880 confirmed cases in the Lancashire County Council area since the start of the pandemic.
Meanwhile, the total across Lancashire, including Blackpool and Blackburn and Darwen, now stands at 126,784.
The latest figures for each area in the county can be found by clicking HERE.
Mass brawl at Chorley pub leaves multiple people injured as CCTV appeal launched
The fight broke out in an outdoor section at the Talbot pub in Balshaw Lane at around 10.25pm on Saturday, May 15.
Two members of the public were injured during the altercation after glasses were thrown, with one reportedly suffering a possible broken jaw and eye socket.
One member of staff was also punched in the face during the altercation, but police said their injuries are “not serious”.
Detectives would now like to speak to two men as part of their enquires.
You can read the full story by clicking HERE.