Lancashire man wanted in connection with rape allegation and assault hands himself in

Stephen O'Neil, of no fixed address, was wanted in connection with an allegation of rape, assault and criminal damage.

The 31-year-old handed himself in to police this morning (August 3) is currently in custody.

Stephen's arrest is another success for Operation Hunter - a police campaign that targets some of the county's most wanted offenders.

Scott Cardwell, of Springfield Street, Morecambe, was also arrested last week as part of the operation.

He will now serve the remainder of his sentence for arson and be spoken to in connection with reports of assault, criminal damage and threats to kill.

"That's two down, three to go of the most wanted offenders in West Lancashire," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

"Since the operation was launched earlier this month, we have made more than 60 arrests in West Division and now we need your help."

If you know any of the individuals below or have any information about where they may be, call police on 101 quoting log number 0523 of July 28.

1. Paul Jennings Paul Jennings, also known as Crowley, is wanted after failing to appear at Preston Magistrates Court. He is wanted by police on suspicion of breaching the requirements of his Slavery Trafficking Risk Order. The 35-year-old, previously of Cavendish Road, Bispham, is described as 5ft 9in tall, of medium build with brown hair and hazel-coloured eyes. He has links to Fleetwood and Blackpool. Buy photo

2. Dailen Royle Dailen Royle is wanted on recall to prison after he failed to appear at court. The 24-year-old, previously of Pickermere Avenue, Blackpool, has been wanted since April 2021 after failing to appear at Blackpool Magistrates' Court on suspicion of breaching a court order. Royle has been on licence after being convicted of assault and criminal damage in January 2021 and has now been recalled to prison. He is described as 5ft 9in tall with fair hair. He is known to have connections in Fleetwood. Buy photo

3. James Geddes James Geddes is wanted in connection with an assault. The 21-year-old from Fleetwood has been wanted since July 19 following a report of an assault and kidnap on Addison Road, Fleetwood. A 30-year-old man was taken to hospital to be treated for facial injuries following the incident. Geddes, previously of Thornton Road, Morecambe, is described as 5ft 9in tall with short ginger hair. As well as Fleetwood and Morecambe he also has links to Blackpool. Buy photo