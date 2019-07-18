Lancashire men arrested on suspicion of planning terrorist attacks after dawn raids in Burnley

Two men from Lancashire have been arrested under the Terrorism Act after dawn raids in Burnley.



The men were arrested this morning (July 18) following the execution of two warrants by Lancashire Police and Counter Terrorism Policing North West officers.

Police have arrested two men in Burnley on suspicion of planning terrorist acts

A dawn raid was carried out this morning after warrants were executed at two addresses on Burns Street and Gordon Street in Burnley and an address on Manor Street in Accrington.

One man, aged 34, was arrested under section 40 (1) (b) of the Terrorism Act 2000 being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism, the second man aged 33 was arrested on suspicion of the dissemination of terrorist publications.

The investigation is being led by Counter Terrorism Policing North West, who are based in Greater Manchester.

The men are now in custody and will be interviewed by detectives later.

READ MORE: Hashem Abedi, brother of Manchester Arena suicide bomber Salman Abedi due in court today

Searches are currently being carried out at the addresses.

A police spokesman said: "We recognise that events like this can cause people to worry and impact on wider public confidence.

"We want to reassure you that our information and intelligence lead us to believe that there is no immediate threat to local people.

"We will continue to engage with our local communities and keep you updated and as informed as we are able to given the sensitive nature of this investigation.

"People may see extra police activity in the area over the next few days and we would ask them to co-operate with us as we carry out the work that we need to do.

"We appreciate your patience and understanding."

If anyone has any concerns they should contact Lancashire Police on 101.