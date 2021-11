Leyland Christmas lights switch on put back a week due to Storm Arwen winds

Could this be aliens looking down on a Leyland man from their UFO?

News you can trust since 1871

Higher Walton murder investigation: This is the latest from police as man is detained under the Mental Health Act

Four boys arrested on suspicion of murder after 12-year-old girl dies in Liverpool city centre

Storm Arwen in Preston and South Ribble: Friday's hour-by-hour weather forecast as Lancashire braces for gale force winds

Lancashire Police appeal for witnesses following unexplained death of man in Padiham

Chorley Police want to speak to man following several attempted burglaries in Buckshaw Village

Fundraiser for four-year-old Chorley girl with brain tumour originally dismissed by doctors reaches £3,793

Storm Arwen in Preston: Friday's hour-by-hour weather forecast as sleet and gale force winds expected

Buckshaw lady is 'Spreading Christmas Cheer over Village' in memory of late grandma

Leyland Christmas lights switch on put back a week due to Storm Arwen winds

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101, quoting log 410 of November 25.

Emergency services attended at 10.33am yesterday and sadly found Stephen Macro, 57 deceased inside the property.