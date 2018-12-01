Lancashire Police launch annual Christmas drink-drive crackdown

Lancashire Constabulary has launched its annual campaign targeting drink and drug drivers this Christmas.

The festive crackdown will see high profile enforcement activity taking place across the county throughout the month of December, including checkpoints at key locations where officers will conduct drink and drugs tests.

Insp Andy Trotter, of Lancashire Police, said: “We want people to have fun this Christmas but to remember the consequences of driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“If you drive at twice the legal alcohol limit you are at least 30 times more likely to cause a road collision than a driver who hasn’t been drinking, potentially resulting in serious injury or death. A conviction could also mean that you lose your job, home, family and friends. The consequences can be absolutely devastating.

“We will be working throughout the festive period to keep the public safe and we want people to enjoy the festive season but our message is simple – do not drink and drive and do not take drugs and drive.”

Last year more than 125 people were caught drink-driving in Lancashire during the force’s Christmas drink drive campaign.

A total of 3,247 tests were administered throughout the month of December with 126 people, or 3.9 per cent, failing the test or refusing to provide a specimen.

This year’s crackdown will again see officers using saliva testing kits alongside the standard breath tests. Motorists will be tested for alcohol and for drugs.

More than 55 drug tests were conducted in 2017, with 30 out of 56 drivers failing the roadside tests.

Insp Trotter added: “We are determined to keep our roads safe, whether that is at night or the morning after and we will be working throughout the festive period to keep the public safe. We want people to enjoy the festive season but to remember the consequences of driving whilst under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“If you’re out partying this Christmas then please plan ahead and book a taxi, check public transport times or don’t drink. If you know of someone who is driving under the influence of drink or drugs then do the right thing and call the police before they kill themselves or somebody else.”

Clive Grunshaw, Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner, added: “Drink and drug-driving will never be tolerated here in Lancashire. Not only is it a crime, it can have devastating consequences and sadly year on year the results of these targeted campaigns highlight how much they’re needed to help make Lancashire’s roads as safe as possible.”