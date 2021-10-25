Lancashire Police officer investigated over "racist and homophobic" slurs

The officer is accused of using a number of obscene and offensive terms in text messages, which have been reported to both Lancashire Police and the Independent Office for Police Conduct

The force confirmed it is investigating the allegations against an officer and said the woman has been removed from front-line policing and placed on "alternative duties" until its enquiries are completed.

The IOPC - which oversees the police complaints system in England and Wales - said it was aware of a complaint against the officer but the matter was being dealt with internally by Lancashire Police at this stage.

Messages allegedly sent by the officer included offensive terms for people of Asian backgrounds and gay men.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We have received an anonymous report alleging that inappropriate text messages had been sent by an officer. We are looking into those matters and the officer is currently on alternative duties."

It is not known which division or area the officer had been working for when the allegations were made against her. It is also not clear at this stage whether the messages were reported by a colleague or a member of the public.