Lancashire's police chief calls for public help

Lancashire’s police chief has pledged to increase the number of detectives in the county as he kicked off a consultation to find out what the public wants the force to prioritise.

Police and crime commissioner Clive Grunshaw has launched an online survey and announced a series of summer events to ask residents views on crime and policing in their area.

Mr Grunshaw has pledged to study the responses before drafting his Police and Crime Plan.

He said: “For the first time since 2010, thanks to support from the public, investment will be made into policing here in Lancashire with additional officers going into every district across the county, focusing on reducing and preventing crime and dealing with the issues that matter most to people.

“Specialist target teams are also being strengthened to tackle cross border crime and criminality, focusing on burglary and robbery and there will be more detectives following previous public feedback to prioritise investigations around major crimes, child exploitation and domestic abuse.

“With the Government not providing any extra resources but passing the burden onto council tax payers, I want to get a clear view from the public about their priorities and how safe and confident they feel.

“Having made savings of £84m since 2010 with a further £18m to find by 2022, with fewer officers and resources it is even more important to ensure that our plans meet operational needs but also public priorities.

“The Chief Constable and I have a shared ambition for the constabulary to remain as one of the top forces in the country and to be recognised as an outstanding service. Listening to people’s views is an important part of this process.”

The survey has be launched online and will run until September 16. In addition a series of Let’s Talk Policing events are taking place across the county.. They will take place at:

Leyland Festival - June 15, 11am - 3pm

Sainsbury’s Bamber Bridge - July 1, 10am - 1pm

St Nicolas Arcade, Lancaster - July, 3 10am - 1pm

Concourse, Skelmersdale - July 9, 10am - 1pm

Great Eccleston Show - July 13

Accrington Arndale - July 22, 10am - 1pm

Houndshill Shopping Centre, Blackpool - July 31, 10am - 1pm

Garstang Show - August 3

Charter Walk, Burnley - August 5, 10am - 1pm

St Annes Kite Festival - August 10

Lancashire Game and Country Festival - September 7

ASDA Colne - September 11, 10am - 1pm

For more details and to complete the survey visit www.lancashire-pcc.gov.uk/