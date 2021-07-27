Lancashire’s armed police officers called to four incidents a week, new figures show

Home Office data shows Lancashire Constabulary deployed armed police to 185 incidents in the year to March.

This was down 14 per cent from 2019-20, when there were 214 firearms operations.

Across England and Wales, the number of police firearms operations fell for the second consecutive year to 18,262, down 6% from 19,393 in 2019-20.

New figures show Lancashire Constabulary responded to more than 180 firearms incidents in the year from March 2020 to March 2021

The latest period saw officers fire their weapons on four occasions, compared to five the year before.

The overall drop in operations came during a year when the UK terrorism threat level was raised from “substantial” to “severe” in November, following a series of attacks in France and Austria.

However, in February this year, the level returned to ‘substantial’, meaning an attack was a strong possibility.

The Home Office said the reduction in firearms operations last year may reflect the impact of lockdown restrictions in place during the pandemic.

It said armed officers are only deployed to incidents where someone else is armed or is considered so dangerous that use of a gun may be necessary.

The National Police Chiefs’ Council said the small proportion of incidents which led to an officer firing a gun was a mark of the quality of training and officers’ professionalism.

Mr Chesterman also said forces are now better equipped when dealing with operations thanks to an increase in the number of armed response vehicles, with at least one present at 92 per cent of call-outs last year.

“Forces are able to respond to major incidents such as terrorist attacks faster and with greater numbers,” he added.

The figures also show there had been a small decrease in the number of firearms officers across England and Wales, down one per cent over the year to 6,543 in March.

The count did not include officers absent due to sickness, or those isolating due to Covid-19.

However, the number was still 16 per cent higher than five years previously, when a £143 million recruitment drive for around 1,500 more firearms officers was launched.

As of March 31, Lancashire Constabulary had 100 armed officers – four fewer than the year before, but up by 20 compared to 2016.