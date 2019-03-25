Latest Winter Hill fire was started deliberately, say fire chiefs

A moorland blaze on Winter Hill at the weekend was started deliberately, according to the fire service.



The latest wildfire to engulf the moorland happened at around 7.10pm on Saturday (March 23) and required the attendance of two fire engines.

Firefighters battled to contain a moorland blaze at Winter Hill on Saturday,March 23. Pic - Shaun Walton.

Firefighters used blowers, beaters and specialist equipment to extinguish the fire and prevent it spreading.

The fire affected an area spanning about three hectares (7.5 acres) and lasted for two hours before firefighters extinguished it.

According to Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, the blaze began approximately 200 metres below the giant telecommunications mast.

It is not the first time that Winter Hill has been targeted by suspected arsonists.

In June 2018, Winter Hill was ravaged by two wildfires which lasted for two weeks and devastated 1.5 sq miles (4 sq km) of moorland.

Fire investigators concluded that the fires had been started deliberately. At least 60 firefighters and 15 fire engines were required to bring it under control.

"No injuries were reported and the fire was extinguished by 9.20pm."

Shaun Walton of Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Fire fuels such as the moorland grass can dry out in the wind in an hour and be ready to burn if conditions are right.

“Please take care over the weekend if on our moors to prevent wildfires.

“If you see a wildfire report it on 999.”

