Leyland dog Billy rushed to vets after becoming stoned from eating cannabis cookie found near Worden Park

A 6-year-old Bichon Frise is recovering after becoming stoned from a cannabis cookie eaten during a walk in Leyland.



Sarah Eccles, from Leyland, had to rush Billy to the emergency vets after he gobbled up a cookie laced with cannabis near Worden Park on Saturday (September 14).

Billy, a 6-year-old Bichon Frise, became extremely stoned and could not stand up, after eating a cookie laced with cannabis on a walk near Worden Park on Saturday (September 14)

Sarah said her and Billy had been on their way home after a walk in Worden Park at around 8pm, when Billy began sniffing at something on a patch of grass in Parkgate Drive.

Before Sarah could pull him away, she said Billy had already 'gulped' down a chunk of the chocolate cookie.

Within two hours, little Billy had become "extremely stoned", according to Sarah in a warning to local dog walkers on Facebook.

At around 10pm, Sarah had become frantic with worry after Billy could no longer stand on his feet.

She called the emergency vets who urged Sarah to bring him in immediately.

"He was fitting and unable to stand", said Sarah.

"I had the foresight to go back down the road and get the biscuit to take to the emergency vets. They said it was laden with cannabis.

"We had to leave him overnight. The vet induced vomiting and his heart rate was slow. He was really poorly."

At around 11pm, Sarah had to say goodnight to Billy and leave him in the care of vets.

She said they had told her that time had been a crucial factor and her quick action had possibly saved Billy's life.

"Fortunately there is a good prognosis and because of our prompt action, he should be OK", said Sarah.

"The stress has been awful."

After leaving her beloved Billy under the supervision of the vets, Sarah said she returned to the spot where he found the cannabis-laced cookie.

Shortly before midnight, Sarah found two cookies - which are commonly referred to as space cakes - hidden in the grass.

It is not known whether the edibles were left there deliberately or not, but Sarah is urging dog owners to remain vigilant.

"People take care. If you see any more, keep your dogs away or seek medical advice immediately."

On Sunday morning (September 15), Sarah picked a confused and groggy Billy up from the vets.

"We collected him from the vets in the morning as they said he was very stressed.

"He’s obviously sleepy and has a couple more lots of medicine to take, but thankfully, he is now on the mend."

What is a cannabis cookie?

According to national anti-drug service FRANK, it can be difficult to distinguish between regular baked goods and those containing cannabis before consumption.

But they tend to have a slightly green tinge and they can emit a faint cannabis smell.

Most edibles contain a significant amount of THC (the main active ingredient of cannabis), which can induce a wide range of effects, including relaxation, euphoria, increased appetite, fatigue, and anxiety.