Leyland headteacher reveals bomb threat WAS sent to school - but that it was not 'credible'

A Leyland school has admitted it received a bomb threat forcing the school into lockdown - but the threat was not deemed 'credible'.

Balshaw's CE High School was put in lockdown on Wednesday after the school receiving an anonymous threatening phone call.

Steve Haycock, headteacher at Balshaw's CE High School

Lancashire Police have now revealed more details of the incident, saying that a a staff member at the school received a threat to 'blow up the school'.

READ MORE: 'There was no specific bomb threat,' says Leyland headteacher after school is placed in lockdown

Following the incident, headteacher Steve Haycocks said "contrary to reports on social media, there was no specific bomb alert".

He has now clarified that there was a threat, but the school had not deemed it credible.

Mr Haycocks said: "If there was a credible report of a bomb, there is a procedure for evacuating the school.

"The call received by the school was not deemed as a credible threat of a bomb, therefore the school initiated its well-rehearsed lockdown procedure and awaited clearance from the police to dismiss students from the school."

A Lancashire Police spokesman told the Post: “We were called at shortly after 3pm on Wednesday after an anonymous phone call had been made to a member of staff at Balshaw’s CE High School on Church Road, Leyland, threatening to blow the school up."