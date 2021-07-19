Leyland man arrested on suspicion of rape after teenager is sexually assaulted near Dunkirk Hall

Lancashire Police were called at 3.17am on Saturday (July 17) to reports that a 17-year-old girl had been subjected to a sexual assault in Dunkirk Road around an hour earlier.

The force has not said exactly were the assault took place, but officers had cordoned off a ginnel next to the traffic lights on the Moss-side end of Dunkirk Lane on Saturday morning.

CSI vans attended the scene and a forensic investigation of the area was carried out whilst the ginnel remained blocked off.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 17-year-old girl reported being sexually assaulted near Dunkirk Hall in Leyland on Saturday (July 17). Pic: Google

Today, a police spokesman has confirmed: "A 22-year-old man from Leyland has been arrested on suspicion of rape. He is currently in custody."

The force said the attack is being treated as an "isolated incident".