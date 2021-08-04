Leyland man arrested on suspicion of raping teenager is bailed

The 22-year-old was arrested after a 17-year-old girl reported being attacked in Dunkirk Lane, near the junction with Schleswig Way, at around 2am on Saturday, July 17.

He was arrested the next day and taken into custody for questioning, whilst CSI carried out a forensic investigation at the scene.

The man had been held on suspicion of rape but has since been released on bail until Sunday, August 15.

A 17-year-old girl was reportedly raped in Dunkirk Lane, near the junction with Schleswig Way, in Leyland at around 2am on Saturday, July 17. Pic: Google

Lancashire Police said the assault is being treated as an 'isolated incident'. The force had previously asked any witnesses or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage from the time which might have captured anybody acting suspiciously in the area to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 0279 of July 17, 2021

