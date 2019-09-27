Leyland man arrested on suspicion of sexually grooming children is rebailed for 6 months

A Leyland man has been rebailed for a third time after being arrested on suspicion of sexually grooming children.



The 46-year-old was arrested in Lancaster on Sunday, July 7 after being snared by so-called 'paedophile hunters' in Lancaster.

The 46-year-old man, from Leyland, was arrested on suspicion of sexual grooming on July 7.

His arrest was broadcast live on Facebook after a vigilante child protection group confronted him in a car park where he had allegedly arranged to meet a 12-year-old girl.

Police were called to the scene and the man was filmed being led into the back of a police van.

Lancashire Police confirmed that a 46-year-old had been arrested on suspicion of sexual grooming.

The man was initially bailed until August 3, before being rebailed "pending further enquiries" to September 27.

But this morning, police said the man has been rebailed again to January 8 - six months after his arrest.

On Wednesday (September 25), the same group of 'paedophile hunters' confronted another 46-year-old in Garstang.

The 'sting' was again broadcast live on Facebook and police were called to the scene near Lancaster Canal.

The man, from Preston, was arrested on suspicion of sexual grooming. He has since been released under investigation.