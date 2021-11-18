Leyland man charged with drug possession and disturbance at Preston railway station

British Transport Police said they were alerted to a man causing a disturbance at the station at 7.30am on Monday (November 15).

The force said Josh Churchman, of Hough Lane, Leyland, was detained and searched by officers who found him in possession of a class B drug.

He was arrested at the scene, taken into custody and has since been charged with a public order offence and possession of a class B controlled substance.

