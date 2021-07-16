Leyland man stabbed after confronting thieves outside neighbour's home

He had reportedly been returning home from walking his dog at around 12.30am when he came across a man and a woman stealing tools from a neighbour's van.

He bravely confronted them but was assaulted and repeatedly stabbed outside his neighbour's home.

An ambulance was called to the scene and the man was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

A man in his 40s has been stabbed multiple times after he confronted two thieves breaking into a van outside his neighbour's home in Alder Close, Moss Side, Leyland at 12.30am this morning (Friday, July 16). Pic: Google

Police say no arrests have been made at this stage, but an investigation is under way to identify his assailants.

A police spokesman said: "We were called at 12.37am today (July 16) to reports a man had been assaulted by a man and a woman in Alder Close, Leyland.

"The victim, a man in his 40s, suffered stab wounds and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital.

"His condition is not described as life-threatening.

"No arrests have been made at this stage and enquiries are ongoing to identify and arrest the offenders.

"This is being treated as an isolated incident.

"Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 0030 of July 16, 2021."

Preston stabbing

Police are also investigating a stabbing in Preston at 12.40am yesterday (Thursday, July 15) when a man in his 30's was attacked in Blackpool Road after confronting two thieves.

The victim had interrupted two men breaking into a vehicle in St Gregory Road. He followed them onto Blackpool Road and it was at that point one of the suspects brandished a knife.

The man was stabbed multiple times in his head and stomach and remains in Preston Royal Hospital where his condition is described as serious but stable.

