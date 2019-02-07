LIVE UPDATES: Woman's body found in Ribbleton, 25-year-old Preston man arrested

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a woman in Preston.


Police were called at 2am today (7 February) to reports of an altercation on Pope Lane, Ribbleton.

A murder investigation is underway in Ribbleton after a woman's body was discovered near Pope Lane this morning.

