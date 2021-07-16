Longridge man James McCool accused of robbing pensioner

The pensioner was hurt during an aggravated burglary in Balshaw Crescent, Leyland, at around 8am on Friday, January 22.

Approximately two hours later, at around 9.05am, another elderly victim was made to hand over money to an offender in Eaves Lane, Chorley.

James McCool, 39, of Bleasdale Court, Longridge, is one of four men charged following the two separate incidents in Leyland and Chorley,and appeared at Preston Crown Court via a video link from HMP Preston, where he is on remand.

Crown Court

The other defedants are Mark McGranaghan, 47, of Wordworth Street, Burnley; Anthony Prosser, 50, of Lowerhouse Lane, Burnley and Kevin Cragg, 44, of Rosegrove Lane, Burnley

Judge Richard Gioserano set a new hearing date of August 9 for McCool.