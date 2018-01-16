Man, 32, charged with robberies in Lancashire

Detectives have charged a man with a string of robberies at convenience stores across Lancashire.

Andrew Christopher Tomlinson, 32, of no fixed address, was arrested in London, following extensive enquiries by Lancashire Police.

Tomlinson is charged with six counts of robbery following raids at shops in Leyland, Penwortham, Chorley and Accrington.

He will appear in court in due course.

Detective Inspector Jane Webb from Lancashire Constabulary said: “In a three month period from October 2017 to January 2018 a number of violent robberies on shop premises were committed around the Chorley, Leyland and Penwortham area.

“Last week following an intense reactive police investigation led by Chorley CID, Andrew Christopher Tomlinson was arrested in the Heathrow area of London.

“We hope this arrest coupled with the arrest of Tomlinson’s co-accused Nathan Nicholas will give some reassurance to the public of Lancashire.”

Nicholas, 23, of no fixed address was charged with a single count of robbery in December.