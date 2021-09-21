Man arrested after car crash injures person in Leyland

Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle collision in Worden Lane at around 11.25pm today (September 21).

One person - reportedly a young woman - was injured in the crash but did not require hospital treatment.

A man was subsequently arrested for careless driving, police confirmed.

A man was arrested following a two-vehicle collision in Worden Lane, Leyland.

Anyone with information about the collision can call 101, quoting log number 0580 of September 21.

You can also report information online at doitonline.lancashire.police.uk.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.