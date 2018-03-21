Man arrested after Leyland Co-op robbery

A man has been arrested following a robbery at a Leyland convenience shop where staff were threatened with an axe and a crowbar, say police.

Police were called after the two armed men entered the Co-op on Dunkirk Lane at around 10pm on Tuesday, March 20 and made threats to staff.

The men are then reported to have made off with cash.

A police spokesman said: "We had a robbery at a shop in Leyland.

"Two men, armed with an axe and a crowbar, entered the shop and made threats to staff.

"They made off with a quantity of cash.

"One man was arrested on suspicion of robbery a few hours later.

"We are still searching for another man."

A spokesperson for the Co-op, said: “We can confirm that an incident occurred at our Leyland Co-op store on Dunkirk Lane late on Tuesday evening when armed intruders gained entry to the store.

"Fortunately, no one was hurt and the store is open today to serve the community.

"The Co-op takes retail crime very seriously and implements a wide range of measures to deter criminal activity and aid convictions. We appeal for anyone with information to come forward to the police.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.