Police have arrested a man near Blackpool following a plane crash in September.

Four people escaped serious injury when a light aircraft, believed to be based at the resort’s airport, came down in a field shortly after take-off from City Airport at Barton, Greater Manchester.

Officers carried out two raids in the Blackpool area yesterday and as a result took a 51-year-old man into custody on suspicion of endangering an aircraft.

PC Suzanne Keenan of Greater Manchester Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This is a complex investigation that has been undertaken in conjunction with the Civil Aviation Authority.

“Thankfully those involved in the collision are well on their way to recovering from their injuries, but we still need to make sure those responsible are held to account.

“While we’ve made an arrest, our enquiries into this incident continue and we’d ask anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has information that could help with the investigation, to get in touch.”

The aircraft crashed on farmland in Eccles on the morning of Saturday September 9.

Four people won board at the time of the incident all walked away with minor injuries. They were taken to hospital for treatment but were subsequently released.

Police executed two warrants at addresses near Blackpool yesterday. They said later the 51-year-old had been arrested on suspicion of endangering an aircraft, fraud by false representation and other air navigation order offences.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 0161 856 4741 or 101, quoting incident number 669 of 09/09/17. This can be done anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.