Man beaten around head with stiletto in Chorley

A man was beaten around the head by a woman armed with a stiletto shoe in Chorley town centre, say police.

The man had been sitting on a bench close to The Outlet store on Market Street between 3.20 – 3.40am on Sunday November 19 when he was approached by an unknown woman.

Police say the woman is then believed to have hit the man around the head with a stiletto heel around four to six times.

They believe the woman walked from the direction of Applejax nightclub and down the A581 before reaching Market Street and assaulting the victim.

She is then said to have made her way down High Street where she got into a taxi and left the area.

The victim, a 29-year-old man, suffered a wound above his right eye as a result of the assault.

Detectives are now appealing for information and witnesses following the incident.

PC Andrew Holder of Chorley Police said: “This was a vicious unprovoked attack and we’d urge anyone with information to come forward.

"If you were in the area at the time, and witnessed the attack, or if you recognise the pictured woman, please contact police immediately.”

The attacker is described as small, with dark hair who was wearing a black dress, black heels and carrying a small white bag on her shoulder.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 219 of November 19, 2017.