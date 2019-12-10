Man charged with sexually assaulting a woman on a train between Manchester and Chorley

A man has been charged with sexual assaulting a woman on a train between Manchester and Chorley.

The incident took place at around 11.40am on Thursday, November 28, on a train between Manchester and Chorley.

Preston Magistrates' Court

A man is reported to have repeatedly and inappropriately touched a woman.

British Transport Police (BTP) released an appeal for information following the alleged incident, which said that the man left the train at Chorley railway station.

Following the appeal, Shaho Salah, 24, of Eaves Lane, Chorley, was arrested and charged with sexual assault on a female.

He appeared at Preston Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, December 10.

Anyone with information on the alleged incident is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40.

In both cases, quote reference number 217 of 28/11/19.