Man hands himself into police after being filmed pocketing a Chorley pensioner's wallet

A man who pocketed a wallet which had been left at a Chorley cash machine by a pensioner has handed himself into police.

The suspect was filmed picking up the wallet at an ATM inside the Santander bank in Fazakerley Street at 12.20pm on Tuesday, April 2.

The wanted man has handed himself into Chorley Police Station following a Lancashire Police appeal. Pic - Lancashire Police

The man in question has since visited Chorley Police Station and handed himself in after footage of the alleged theft was shared online.

The CCTV footage appears to show the man picking up the wallet and placing it in his pocket - instead of handing it in at the counter.

Considered theft by finding, the man's actions left a 75-year-old pensioner stranded in Chorley town centre with no money or bus pass to return home.

It is believed the pensioner left his wallet at the cash machine inside the bank, but when he returned a short time later, the wallet had been taken.

Bank staff reviewed security footage and discovered that another man had picked up the wallet and left with it.

The offence is being treated as "theft by finding".

READ MORE: Chorley pensioner left stranded after thief snatches wallet and bus pass

A police spokesman said: "The male in question has since been into Chorley Police Station after our Facebook appeal so we can progress the crime as appropriate.

"We are in the process of getting further information from the bank, but would like this resolved quicker for the 75-year-old pensioner that was left with no money or bus pass after the incident.

"Many thanks to those who shared our appeal."

What is theft by finding?

Theft by finding occurs when someone chances upon an object which seems abandoned and takes possession of the object but fails to take steps to establish whether the object is genuinely abandoned and not merely lost or unattended.