Man is charged with Ben assault

Police have charged a man following an incident in a nightclub 16 months ago which left 29-year-old Ben Pennington from Walton-le-Dale fighting for his life.

Tony Parsons, 29, of Fore Street, Darwen has been charged with Section 20 wounding and will appear before Blackburn Magistrates on Thursday March 8.

Ben was in the Level One nightclub in Darwen when he suffered a serious head injury.

A police spokesman said: “Police were called to Level One at 3.10am on Saturday October 15, 2016 following reports a man was unconscious on the floor. The man was taken to the Royal Preston Hospital in a critical condition and underwent surgery to his skull.”

Ben was in a coma for several days and spent months recovering.