Man re-arrested and charged with robbery after Chorley phone shop raid

A 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged with robbery following a raid at a phone shop in Chorley.



Detectives had been investigating a robbery at Fone World in Market Street, Chorley at around 3.10pm on Monday, February 18.

During the raid, a shop worker had allegedly been assaulted and a number of mobile phones taken.

Following the investigation police arrested a man from Liverpool in March, but he was later released pending further enquiries.

Lancashire Police have now confirmed that the man has been re-arrested and charged with robbery.

Severin Paraschiv, 33, of Colville Street, Liverpool, was taken into custody yesterday (Wednesday, April 17).

He has been charged with robbery and is due to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday, April 18).