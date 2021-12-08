Two men entered the Bargain Booze store in Preston Road at approximately 6pm on Saturday (December 5).

One of the men entered the cellar of the premises before taking around £4,000 worth of cigarettes.

The second man then distracted a member of staff to allow his associate to escape with the bag of stolen cigarettes.

No arrests have been made and anyone with information was urged to contact police.

PC Pete Burns, of Lancashire Police, said: "This was clearly a planned burglary, with one man stealing the cigarettes while the second distracted the store worker.

"I would ask anybody with information or anybody who recognises the men in the CCTV to contact police as soon as possible."

Police released CCTV footage of two men they wanted to identify following a burglary at a convenience store in Chorley (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Anyone with information can email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 0483 of December 5, 2021.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.