Man wanted after smartphone is snatched from passenger on Chorley to Preston bus

A man is wanted after a smartphone was snatched from a passenger on a bus travelling from Chorley to Preston.

The victim's phone was stolen some time between 4pm and 4.30pm on the 125 service from Chorley to Preston.

Police would like to speak to this man in relation to the theft of a mobile phone on the 125 Preston-Chorley bus on Wednesday, March 13 at around 4.15pm.

A police spokesman said: "We would like to speak to the male pictured in relation to theft of a mobile phone on the 125 bus.

"This occurred on Wednesday, March 13, at around 4pm to 4.30pm, somewhere between Chorley and Preston."

If you know this man, please contact the investigating officer with information at 3274@lancashire.pnn.police.uk