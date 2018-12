Police are searching for a man in connection to multiple offences in Leyland.

The man, pictured, is wanted in connection with a domestic burglary and theft from a motor vehicle in the Leyland area on Tuesday (December 11).

Police want to speak to this man

To assist police call 101 quoting log number LC-20181211-0286.

Police are also urging members of the public not to name him on social media.