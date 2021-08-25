Marvin Grant posed as a delivery driver to gain access to the Strawberry Fields Digital Hub off Euxton Lane at around 10.30pm on January 3.

After being joined by two more accomplices, the 44-year-old proceeded to tie up a security guard after threatening them with a screwdriver.

Grant and another man then launched a failed attempt to remove a CCTV hard drive - causing around "£14,000 worth of damage in the process".

£17,000 worth of computer equipment was stolen from multiple different businesses (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Two of the men then stole around "£17,000 worth of computer equipment" from several offices while one kept an eye on the security guard.

The security guard, aged in his 50s, was able to free himself and call the police shortly after the men left the scene.

Grant was arrested on January 20 and pleaded guilty to robbery and false imprisonment after appearing at Preston Crown Court yesterday (August 24).

He had previously pleaded guilty to five commercial burglaries.

Grant tied up a security guard after getting them into a headlock before threatening them with a screwdriver (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Grant, of Kingsway South, Warrington, was ultimately sentenced to five-and-a-half years in prison.

The other two men involved have yet to be identified.

DC Paul Reid, of Chorley CID, said: "This was an incredibly traumatic incident for the victim, who was simply going about his work when he was threatened and tied up.

Marvin Grant (pictured) was jailed for five-and-a-half years following a robbery in Chorley (Credit: Lancashire Police)

"Grant and his accomplices then caused thousands of pounds of damage to the hub, before stealing from the independent local businesses who use the building.

"This incident affected five separate businesses, causing them to lose money, and left an innocent man extremely shaken.

"This is simply unacceptable and we hope today's sentencing sends a clear message that we will not stand for this type of crime in Lancashire, and will work hard to pursue justice and get offenders before the courts."

He added: "We are now working hard to locate the other two men who were involved and would ask anybody with information to get in touch with us.

The other two men involved in the robbery have yet to be identified (Credit: Lancashire Police)

"If you think you know who they are please let us know by calling 101 and quoting log 1320 of January 3, 2021."

You can also report any information online at the Lancashire Police website by clicking HERE.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

