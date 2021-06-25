Man's ear bitten off in savage Bamber Bridge assault

Preston man Oliver Bland, 38, is wanted in connection with the assault last weekend, which has left its victim with a life-changing injury.

Police say Bland, of Cotty Brook Close, Lea is wanted in connection with a number of other serious offences reported the same weekend, between Friday, June 18 and Sunday, June 20.

The alleged offences include assault, criminal damage, harassment and burglary.

Preston man Oliver Bland, 38, is wanted in connection with a number of offences, including an assault in Bamber Bridge last weekend, where a man had his ear bitten off. Pic: Lancashire Police

Lancashire Police have urged the public not to confront the 38-year-old, with the force saying Bland "could be violent if approached".

Bland, who has links to Lea, Chorley and Bamber Bridge, is described as 6ft tall, of a medium build with tattoos on his arms and neck.

Police are appealing for information about his whereabouts and are urging anyone who knows where he might be to get in touch.

Sgt Scott Archer, of Preston Police, said: "Bland is wanted in connection with a number of offences including a serious assault where part of a man’s ear was bitten off.

"He could be violent if approached and we would urge anyone who sees him, or knows where he is, to call police immediately."

If you can help us please call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 0815 of June 20.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

