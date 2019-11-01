Men ordered to clean up Preston War Memorial after firework attack

Three men were ordered to clean up Preston's War Memorial after letting off fireworks nearby.

Police say the trio were also given on-the-spot fines totalling £270 after incident last night.

The men were said to have been throwing fireworks at apartments close by, narrowly missing a police officer.

A spokesman said: "The men were issued with combined £270 fines for throwing fireworks at apartments near the Cenotaph, one of which nearly hit an officer.

"They were also instructed to clean up spent fireworks which landed on the Cenotaph."

The incident comes just weeks after youths were caught using the War Memorial as a skate park.