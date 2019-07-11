Michael Jackson has been found safe and well in Lancashire

A 36-year-old man who disappeared from his home in Lancashire has been found.

Michael Jackson, from the Blackburn area, was reported missing on Friday, July 5.

Police said they had concerns regarding his welfare and a county-wide appeal was circulated yesterday (July 10).

The force emphasised that Michael had radically changed his appearance since the picture, included in the appeal, had been taken.

It stated that Michael now has long black hair compared with the short, mousey blonde hair in the picture.

A police spokesman said: "Michael Jackson, who we asked for help locating yesterday has been in touch.

"It is confirmed he is safe and well. Thanks for sharing."