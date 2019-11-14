Missing Chorley schoolgirl found safe, but police search for best friend continues

A 14-year-old schoolgirl has been found safe after going missing for five days.

Ella Whittaker, from Chorley, was declared missing after disappearing from her home on Saturday, November 9.

Ella Whittaker, 14, from Chorley, has been found safe and well. Pic: Lancashire Police

Investigating officers learned that Ella had joined up with a friend, Fay Dallinger, 15, who was reported missing on Thursday, November 7.

Police have confirmed that Ella has been found and has returned home, but Faye is still missing.

Faye from Clayton Brook, is white, 5ft 6ins tall, with a slim build and long dark (almost black) hair.

A police spokesman said: "Following our earlier appeal about a 14-year-old female missing from Chorley, we are pleased to confirm she has now been found."

For sightings of Faye, please contact police on 101, quoting incident number 04/197126/19.