A 24-year-old man who went missing from home in Wigan, could be in the Preston area, say police.

Lochlainn Carrabyne was last seen near to the city's railway station.

He is described as a white male, six feet tall, with dark crown curly hair. It is believed he was wearing a black jacket and black tracksuit bottoms.

A police spokesman said: "Lochlainn is from the Wigan area, but we believe he is currently in Preston.

"If anyone has any information about his whereabouts please call us on 101."