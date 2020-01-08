Missing schoolboy, 13, found safe in Chorley after disappearing on Christmas Day

A Lancashire schoolboy who had been missing since Christmas Day has been found safe.

Harley Taylor, 13, had been missing for two weeks after disappearing from his home in Darwen on Christmas Day (December 25).

Harley Taylor, 13, has been found safe and well after disappearing from home on Christmas Day. Pic: Lancashire Police

But the boy was spotted by police in Chorley yesterday afternoon (January 7) and has since returned home.

READ MORE: Lancashire boy, 13, remains missing after disappearing from home on Christmas Day

Harley had been reported missing in the early hours of Christmas Day and had last been seen in the Harrison Road area of Chorley.

A spokesman for South Ribble Police said: "Good news - the 13-year-old boy missing from Darwen and last seen in Chorley has now been found, safe and well."